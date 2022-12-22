The NAACP Lancaster Branch’s 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration service in January will return to an in-person format for the first time in two years.

State Rep. Joanna McClinton will be the main speaker at the Jan. 15, 2023, event at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., downtown Lancaster. The Democratic House majority leader represents the 191st District, which includes parts of Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

The free event, which was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will include music and spoken word. A reception will be held at 4 p.m. followed by the 5 p.m. service, which will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TheCulturedProfessional/. People can RSVP by Jan. 5, 2023, to attend the reception by calling 717-723-8892.

This year’s theme, “The unarmed truth,” is inspired by the words King spoke during his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech on Dec. 10, 1964, in Oslo, Norway.

“I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality,” King said during his speech. “This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.”

The Rev. Timothy Mentzer, senior pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and NAACP Lancaster Branch President Blanding Watson will speak during the program, and local musicians will perform during the times for reflection. Several other pastors and community leaders also will participate in the program, which is co-sponsored by the local NAACP branch and the church.

“There has been some progress made toward fulfilling the “Dream” that Dr. King fought for and ultimately gave his life to,” Watson wrote Wednesday in a text to LNP | LancasterOnline. “We only have to look around us in our daily lives and we can see where this is true. Nevertheless, the fullness of the dream has not yet been realized.

“We in the NAACP are trying to shore-up some of the areas where things are still undone,” Watson wrote, adding that locally, the organization’s main areas of concentration are education, criminal justice, legal redress, health, and youth engagement.

“It has been over a half century since Dr. King’s famous speech “I Have A Dream,” Watson wrote. “We hope that our generation will close the rest of the gaps left in his dream.”

The NAACP Lancaster Branch shares the national organization’s vision to ensure a society where all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. Its strategy for the 21st century focuses on economic sustainability; free, high-quality public education for all; health equality including high-quality health care; the equitable dispensation of justice; protected voting rights and fair representation for all; and expanded youth and youth adult engagement with all aforementioned issues.

35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

Crispus Attucks Community Center will hold its 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 16, 2023.

Presented by the center and the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, or CAP, this year’s breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Ville Courts, Student Memorial Center, 113 Shenks Lane, on the campus of Millersville University.

This year’s theme is “And How Are The Children … Now,” and BET News host and CNN political contributor Marc Lamont Hill is keynote speaker.

According to the center, the fundraiser annually raises $100,000. The breakfast was held virtually the past two years as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers added two ticket purchasing options for this year’s event: livestream tickets for $25 and pay-what-you-will tickets with a suggested minimum payment of $25. Regular tickets are $75.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 6. Tickets can be purchased at www.caplanc.org/MLK, or by contacting Kristy Aurand at kaurand@caplanc.org or 717-299-7388.

Crispus Attucks Community Center is a program of CAP, the county’s largest anti-poverty organization. Crispus Attucks aims to improve the quality of life for county youth and families by providing services, programs and events promoting physical and mental health while preserving and celebrating African American heritage.