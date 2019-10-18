Construction on North Lime Street has cleared ahead of schedule and will be open for the weekend, the Lancaster city Public Works Department said.

The stretch of North Lime Street between east Chestnut and Walnut streets was closed since Tuesday so workers could fill a void under an old railroad bridge. It was set to be closed through Monday, but will be open for drivers along Route 222 North this weekend.

The route reopened around 1:45 p.m. Friday. It will close again Monday and likely be closed Tuesday for repaving, said Matthew Metzler, the city's deputy director of public works. The project is expected to be completed by rush hour Tuesday.

"They still have work to do," Metzler said.

The short closure caused big problems along one of the city's most popular roads. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employees broke a water main in the center of the road, which flooded the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic. This caused the medical center to close Thursday, which is its busiest day of the week with approximately 40 patients scheduled for that day.

Parking along the stretch will be suspended until the project is completed next week, Metzler said.