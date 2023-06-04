'My life depends on it': Landisville man seeks kidney transplant after 2-year medical battle sparked by COVID

By most accounts, Tasos Marinos should be dead.

COVID-19 nearly killed him. A double lung transplant brought renal complications, and now he has less than a 10% chance of living another four or so years.

He needs a new kidney to survive.

Family members credit prayers and God for saving the Landisville man’s life. Now, they need one more miracle: a donor kidney. These days, the 55-year-old spends more than five hours three days a week undergoing dialysis at DaVita Dialysis in downtown Lancaster.

He attends physical therapy two days a week and often feels exhausted. He no longer gardens or cooks, two much-loved hobbies, because he can’t touch soil, fruits or vegetables that may contain bacteria. He can’t do his work as an e-commerce director for Angelo’s Soccer Corner in Lancaster or as a consultant for TEG LLC, which owns several Planet Fitness locations in the area.

He can’t celebrate Sunday liturgy at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Lancaster because the sanctuary is too crowded. He doesn’t eat indoors at restaurants.

Many of his relatives have been disqualified as potential living donors for medical reasons.

But he’s glad to be alive.

“I was in pretty bad shape,” Marinos said, although he has few memories of the more than 15 months spent in hospitals in Lancaster and Philadelphia, with brief stints at a rehab center. “The last two-plus years have been a blur for me.

“The impact that COVID has had on so many lives is heartbreaking,” he said. “So many people never made it out of the hospital or to the hospital.”

His doctors often thought Marinos would be one of those people.

“He was extraordinarily sick,” recalled Dr. Jeremy McGarvey, a thoracic surgeon who monitored Marinos’ care at Lancaster General Hospital.

“He was, quite frankly, losing the battle,” said Dr. Mark Epler, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health doctor at LGH who hooked Marinos to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine in May 2021 after COVID-19 destroyed his lungs. The device allows a patient’s organs to rest and possibly heal while it mechanically functions as a person’s heart and lungs.

“Tasos’ recovery is nothing short of remarkable,” said Dr. Andrew Courtwright, the pulmonologist at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia who treated Marinos before his double-lung transplant July 9, 2021.

HOW TO HELP To read more about Tasos Marinos’ story, or to connect as a possible donor, visit his National Kidney Registry site at lanc.news/tasos. For more information about kidney transplants and donation, visit kidney.org/transplantation.

Patients who spent more than 150 days in a hospital after lung transplants and leave the facility while continuing dialysis have an 8% survival rate at the five-year anniversary of their hospital release date. Courtwright knows that statistic firsthand — he co-authored a 2019 study published in Sciencedirect.com that researched the survival rates.

That number jumps to more than 70% for people who receive a donor kidney.

Living and deceased donors

Marinos could receive a kidney from a living donor or from someone who has died. The problem, doctors say, is Marinos might not live long enough to receive a deceased donor’s organ, which can take anywhere from three to 12 years. Finding someone willing to donate a kidney greatly speeds up the process because a patient either will get that particular organ or receive another one if the original doesn’t match.

Kidneys from deceased donors sometimes take longer to begin functioning, said Dr. Joseph Vassalotti, the National Kidney Foundation’s chief medical officer and a clinical professor at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.

Specifically, 23.6% of patients who received a kidney from a deceased donor had to have dialysis after the transplant until the new organ started working, compared with 18.7% of people who received a kidney from a living donor.

“It’s not that it doesn’t happen to people with living donors,” Vassalotti noted.

The sniffles

Marinos, born in Australia, moved to Lancaster with his family in 1976. His wife Patty’s family had moved to the city before she was born.

“We grew up together,” Patty Marinos, 57, said. In fact, both families came from Kos, an island in Greece. In Lancaster, the families attended Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and knew the same people.

The couple married at the church in 1992.

Tasos and Patty Marinos graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and started dating after Patty graduated from Penn State in 1987.

Tasos Marinos’ long medical struggle began in April 2021. He wouldn’t come home for good until September 2022, when he was finally released from a Philadelphia transplant house.

The Marinoses and their four adult children, now 26, 24 and twin 20-year-olds, tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2021. The father’s first symptom was a runny nose. Patty Marinos initially felt worse than her husband, but everyone started to recover about a week later.

Then Tasos Marinos had trouble breathing. Patty Marinos took her husband to the emergency room at Lancaster General Hospital on April 17, one day after he was initially scheduled to get his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“He was a hot mess,” Patty Marinos said.

Still, the woman, buoyed by strong faith, never thought her husband’s bout would become serious.

“I don’t think any of us were worried,” she said. “We didn’t know this would be the journey we would be taking. We were so optimistic. I never thought this is where we were headed.”

Tasos Marinos’ condition steadily worsened until Epler, division chief of cardiac surgery at LGH, hooked him up to an oxygenation machine May 2, 2021. Doctors tried several times to wean him off the machine, but his oxygen levels continued to drop.

Uphill battle

Lancaster doctors soon contacted the transplant team at the University of Pennsylvania.

“For reasons we don’t totally understand, some people develop severe inflammation in the lungs. The only kind of last resort option is a transplant,” Courtwright said.

Patients who receive transplants must meet stringent medical criteria, said Dr. Meera Nair Harhay, a transplant nephrologist with the Penn Transplant Institute in Philadelphia and Tasos Marinos’ kidney doctor.

Staff at LGH had to work with Marinos to make him eligible for new lungs. They periodically woke him from unconsciousness, sat him in a chair and routinely performed medical tests until he joined the transplant list July 3, 2021.

He received donor lungs six days later, after being airlifted from Lancaster to Philadelphia.

Transplant patients spend the rest of their lives taking strong medications to prevent rejection. Sometimes, Courtwright said, these drugs can cause side effects. Marinos’ severe case of COVID-19 may also have weakened his other organs.

“He developed pretty significant kidney injury within his first month after transplant,” Courtwright recalled. “Tasos, more than the average patient, had a very challenging year after transplant.”

“Accepting my kidney failure was the most difficult for me,” Marinos said, explaining the double-lung transplant brought immediate improvement because he could breathe more freely. He had thought he could finally heal and resume an active life.

Qualifying for a kidney transplant proved more difficult than receiving new lungs, the Marinos family soon discovered. While his kidneys started malfunctioning in August 2021, Tasos Marinos didn’t join the kidney transplant list until April 14, 2023, because his body kept fighting infections. Kidney recipients must have no cancer or infection anywhere in their bodies. They also must be healthy enough to withstand surgery.

BY THE NUMBERS 100,000: People who need a donor kidney in the U.S. 17: People who die daily waiting for a kidney in the U.S. 117: Kidney transplants from deceased donors facilitated by the Philadelphia nonprofit Gift of Life Donor Program in April. 235: Total organ transplants from deceased donors facilitated by The Gift of Life in April. 79: Deceased donors whose organs were transplanted through Gift of Life in April. 6,468: Living organ donors in the U.S. in 2022. can cut this one if too long 14,905: Deceased organ donors in the U.S. in 2022. can cut this one too 704: Deceased kidney donors in Pennsylvania in 2022. 284: Living kidney donors in Pennsylvania in 2022. 246: Kidney donations at the Penn Transplant Institute in 2022 163: Kidney donations from deceased donors at Penn Transplant Institute in 2022. 83: Kidney donations from living donors at Penn Transplant Institute in 2022. SOURCES: NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION, THE GIFT OF LIFE DONOR PROGRAM, UNITED NETWORK FOR ORGAN SHARING, PENN TRANSPLANT INSTITUTE

“When we first evaluated Mr. Marinos, he was still recovering from the (lung) transplant,” Harhay said. “He was very, very ill. His survival story is absolutely inspiring.”

Doctors did not expect him to live. Time and again, doctors examined him to see if he was healthy enough to qualify for a kidney. Physicians repeatedly found traces of infection somewhere in his body.

Faith

The Marinos family credits strong religious beliefs with helping Tasos Marinos overcome each obstacle.

“My faith has been the foundation of my marriage,” Tasos Marinos said. “We raised our four kids fully committed to God and our Greek Orthodox faith.”

The Rev. Hector Firoglanis knows the family’s strong belief but also credits Patty Marinos’ positive attitude.

“She doesn’t dwell on the hardships,” Firoglanis, Annunciation’s head priest, said.

Courtwright also marveled at Patty Marinos’ dedication.

“I never got to meet Tasos before his transplant,” Courtwright said, because Tasos Marinos was unconscious most of the time. “What’s remarkable is that Patty was able to be a strong voice for Tasos. I felt like I already knew him.”

The church held several fundraisers to support the family while Tasos Marinos has been unable to work. Announcements in church publications share the family’s story, encouraging parishioners to investigate kidney donation.

“We’re doing our part as a church to get the word out,” Firoglanis said, adding the church will not pressure anyone to donate. “This is a decision people have to make freely.”

Yet, Tasos Marinos doesn’t have the eight to 12 years needed to wait for a deceased donor’s kidney to become available, his doctors say.

“It is difficult to ask someone to share a spare kidney,” Tasos Marinos said. “But my life depends on it.”