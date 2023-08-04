Heather Strunk is interested in student success stories. And at The Janus School, where she’ll now serve as head of school, every day is about overcoming anything in the way of a student’s success.

“We really are working with (our students) to help them understand that they are much more capable than maybe they believe themselves,” Strunk said.

Strunk, 39, worked her way up the ladder at The Janus School, starting first as a teacher in 2010 and as the director of academics in 2015 before becoming head of school July 1. It’s largely due to her passion for not only supporting students but her colleagues as well.

She replaces former head of school Janet Gillespie, who retired in June, after 12 years leading the private school.

Gillespie “really encouraged me to pursue (head of school) because she knew that my heart belongs to Janus,” Strunk said.

Offering kindergarten through grade 12 and based in Mount Joy Borough, the school enrolls 70 to 75 students across seven counties, including Lancaster. It serves students diagnosed with a language- or math-based learning disability, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, executive function difficulties, nonverbal learning disorder or auditory processing disorder.

In addition to a desire to return home to Pennsylvania after teaching for a few years in Connecticut, Strunk was drawn to The Janus School for its small class sizes and the way instruction is tailored to students’ needs.

Strunk, of East Donegal Township, has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in special education from Messiah University, so working with students who have learning differences is a natural fit.

“As I went into college, I started to become really interested with the idea that you have a large population of students who are bright and have average to high cognitive abilities but just aren’t thriving,” Strunk said. “I’ve always thought there has to be a better way to reach these students to allow these really bright, capable young men and women to be successful.”

Through the proper support and accommodations she saw her younger sister overcome reading difficulty to become a successful adult.

“I wondered, even at that young age, what is it that makes learning hard for some and comes so naturally to others,” Strunk said.

Often, Strunk said, it comes down to self-advocacy and teaching students to communicate about areas where they need extra support.

Today, Strunk said, the biggest block The Janus School faces is finding ways to make its education affordable.

“We’re an excellent program for students with learning differences but we’re an independent school and the tuition for some makes it hard to attend,” Strunk said.

Strunk said enrollment would likely increase if the barrier of cost was removed, so she hopes to raise awareness to the variety of financial aid options available to families.

