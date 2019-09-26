HARRISBURG -- With a hot pink, zebra-print folder in tow, Noelle Weinhold walked up to the desk.

Not a school desk, like most 11 year olds did on Wednesday morning. She walked up to a desk before the state Senate Finance Committee to testify the state should pass a bill that would add $100 million to pediatric cancer research over 10 years through a tax credit.

Weinhold, who lives in Ephrata, delivered emotional testimony about her best friend and her own battle with cancer. Her best friend, Kirra, who she met while in treatment, died in December 2018, due to complications from her cancer treatment years before.

Weinhold still receives treatment for complications from her own cancer and cancer treatment.

Treatment and side effects

Six years ago, Weinhold was diagnosed with a form of stage four kidney cancer, after collapsing in her home and being rushed to Lancaster General Hospital. She still experiences side effects from her early treatments today and just recently was in the hospital for nerve damage in her legs.

"My fight has never ended," Weinhold told the senators.

Weinhold testified that many of her current health problems are due to out-of-date drugs, some approved in the 1960s. The drugs, used to kill her cancer, now wreak havoc on her body.

Weinhold is a student in PA Leadership Academy, a cyber-school. Her mother, Sara Weinhold, said after the hearing that a brick and mortar school was no longer possible for daughter as her side effects, like neuropathy, worsened.

"I was treated with a chemotherapy as old as my grandparents," Noelle Weinhold said.

Weinhold sat front and center, sandwiched between her mother and state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Twp. Martin invited Weinhold to speak about her cancer journey.

Tax credit legislation

Legislation sponsored by Martin, Senate Bill 74, would create a pediatric cancer research tax credit for businesses that contribute to any of the pediatric cancer research units at the four following research institutions: the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Hershey, Penn Medicine and the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

If enacted, each institution would be eligible for up to $2.5 million for a total of $10 million in tax credits available every fiscal year. Businesses could apply for the tax credit through the state Department of Revenue, according to the bill.

Children’s cancers ‘unique’

Researchers, parents who lost a child to cancer and Weinhold all testified at Wednesday morning's hearing in support of the bill, each telling senators there is still long way before all children diagnosed with cancer have hope that they will live to adulthood.

Dr. Elizabeth Fox, the head of developmental therapeutics at CHOP's cancer center, told the committee that adult cancers often develop in similar ways. But children's cancers develop in unique ways, meaning cancer treatments that work on adult cancers won't work for children, thus creating more barriers to creating treatments for children.

There is more pediatric cancer research needed for "virtually all cancers," Fox said.

Future of bill

Martin and other senators were emotional at times during the powerful testimonies.

"We will never forget you or Kirra," Sen. Scott Hutchinson, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, told Weinhold after her testimony. Hutchinson is tasked with deciding whether the committee will vote on Martin’s bill.

After the hearing, Martin said the hearing is "very promising" step for the future of his bill. He said he will follow up with Hutchinson later on Wednesday to see if he will run the bill for a vote. The next hurdle would be getting it through the Senate Appropriations Committee, he said.

"We’ve got to make the case why this is worth it," Martin said.

Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, is a member of the Senate Finance Committee. A co-sponsor of the bill, he attended a portion of the hearing.