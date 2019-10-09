Musser’s Market stores will complete their transition to Giant stores by early next month.

The family-owned supermarket company with stores at the Buck, outside Mountville and in Lebanon announced in August it would be selling its business to Giant Food Stores.

The stores are slated to close for remodeling next Thursday, Oct. 17, with the Lebanon store reopening Friday, Nov. 1, and the Buck and Mountville stores opening one week later on Friday, Nov. 8.

Giant says it plans to have 300 full and part-time employees at the three stores, including 220 employees of Musser’s Markets, which had operated with around 350 employees.

First opened in 1925, the Buck store at 35 Friendly Drive is Musser’s largest location, at 58,000 square feet, according to Musser’s website. It has about 140 employees.

The Mountville store of 44,000 square feet at 3985 Columbia Ave. in West Hempfield Township opened in 2009. The Lebanon store of 35,000 square feet at 1750 Quentin Road opened in 2013.

Musser’s is the third family-owned, small, independent supermarket company based here to sell to Giant in the past year, joining Darrenkamp’s and Ferguson & Hassler.