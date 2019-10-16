Musser’s Markets had been singing its swan song since August when it announced the sale of its three locations to Giant Food Stores — the third family-owned market to do so this year.

By noon Wednesday, the last store under the Musser’s name, located at 32 Friendly Drive in Buck, ended operations for good.

The store closed on the eve of its previously-announced closing date of Oct. 17 due to lack of inventory. The two other Musser’s locations in Mountville and Lebanon County closed on Oct. 15.

“The liquidation sale went extremely well,” Musser’s Markets Buck Manager Brian Musser said minutes after his store’s closure.

Prices were slashed by half on Sunday to clear out, he added.

Renovations to the now-former Musser’s Markets buildings at Buck and in Mountville are expected to begin Thursday ahead of reopening as Giant Food Stores on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Lebanon County store will reopen as a Giant on Friday, Nov. 1.

Independently-owned family markets have taken a hit this year to the benefit of Giant. In addition to Musser’s, Darrenkamp’s and Ferguson & Hassler sold to the supermarket chain earlier this year.