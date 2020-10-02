East Cocalico Township police

DUI

EAST COCALICO TWP.: Michael K. Ulysse, 28, of Denver, was charged after crashing into a utility pole Aug. 20 on East Swartzville Road. Ulysse refused a blood test, and officers confiscated intoxicating mushrooms, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

STRANGULATION

WARWICK TWP.: Robert A. Haddock, 56, was charged after a domestic disturbance Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Chukar Court in which he allegedly wrapped a hand around the victim’s neck, police said.

West Earl Township police

ASSAULT

WEST EARL TWP.: Justin Richard Perry, 34, of Leola, was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment after a domestic incident Sept. 30. The victim sustained a cut to the back of the head, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

DRUG CHARGES

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Pedro Ramos-Vazquez, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and unsworn falsification to authorities on Sept. 24 after police were called for a suspicious activity at Morr Range, where Ramos-Vazquez was attempting to buy a gun, police said. Ramos-Vazquez had 38 bags of cocaine, police said.