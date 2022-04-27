A painting of a rainbow leading to a pot of gold.

Another painting, the female form embodied in the tree of life.

A third painting, a blue and gold oval mirror with words of an inspirational poem, reading in part:

“Mirror, mirror on the wall / I made a choice and I broke the law / But that does not define who I am today.”

The three images, along with dozens of colorfully painted positive words and several other paintings, brighten the otherwise windowless, institutional-tan colored cinder block walls of Lancaster County Prison’s D-Block, a women’s housing unit for up to 28 women.

The recent project is the joint idea of correctional officers Destiney Bell and Irene Riley.

Bell said she was prompted to do something about a month ago after noticing the women on the block were collectively experiencing low morale.

“I want to help people do good,” Bell said Monday. “I know this place is not great for some, and I saw the girls were down. And I was like, ‘What can we do?’”

Riley, who has been a correctional officer at the prison for 20 years, suggested inspirational paintings and got approval from prison officials. The prison did not have such paintings before.

“So I had a vision of empowering ourselves. There's always hope for all of us. And these young ladies have it. I hear it in their conversations. I hear their wants. So this is what happened,” Riley said as she showed off the results.

Inmates and staff worked on the project over the course of several weeks. It’s just about done; a depiction of a blank scroll remains to be filled in with positive messages, including “Be good to yourself. Be true to yourself.”

Darlene Ramsey’s cell looks out at an image of a pear painted with the words, ‘love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”

The 49-year-old Maryland resident said she is scheduled to plead guilty to retail theft Wednesday for stealing a Carhartt jacket from a store on Dec. 30 to support a drug habit. She’s been in the prison since her arrest and is hoping she is sentenced to nine months when she pleads guilty.

At first, she didn’t want to help paint.

“I was pigheaded and didn't want to do nothing, because I do things my way. But then I seen how great these things were turning out, how many talented people we have,” Ramsey said. “I look at that (pear painting) every day and just read it over and over and over and over again. It renews me every day. So it gives me strength to know that I can go out and be every one of them.”

Ramsey said being in Lancaster’s prison has changed her and she doesn’t want to return to her old ways. She admitted to having been in “lots of other jails” over her life.

“I've been reading the Bible and learning the Bible and (getting) tough love from Ms. Riley. Just gentleness and humanity. They're treating us as human beings. Like she said ‘residents’ instead of ‘inmates,’” Ramsey said.

Riley and Bell, Ramsey said, “are the tools that will shape me to be something that that pear says.”