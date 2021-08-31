Municipalities across Lancaster County are issuing warnings urging residents to prepare for harsh weather conditions and flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to move into the region.

Excessive rainfall associated with Ida combined with pre-saturated conditions will result in an growing likelihood of significant flash and urban flooding in Lancaster County and elsewhere across central Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service in State College said in a flood watch issued early Tuesday morning.

Rainfall totals of three to five inches are forecast across the region, with amounts of as many as seven inches possible in some areas.

The possibility of river flooding was becoming more probable by early Tuesday morning, with several small streams and creeks expected to reach minor to moderate flood levels in the Juniata and Susquehanna river basins, NWS said.

Lancaster city

Officials in Lancaster city are urging residents to check grates of storm drains near them and submit them to city staff if they need to be cleaned.

Lititz

Lititz Borough police warned motorists to turn around when facing flooded roads. Six inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling, while a foot of water will cause many vehicles to float. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

Residents should prepare emergency supply kids ahead of time, police said. If caught in a flash flood, people should seek high ground immediately.

Manheim Township

Manheim Township police warned residents that heavy rainfall would bring a high potential for flooding in the area. Residents were urged to create communication plans with family members, protect their homes from flood waters with sandbags or other materials, have professionals install check-valves in plumbing to prevent flood water from backing up into drains, charge essential electronics, and purchase flood insurance. Residents were also urged to assemble emergency kits including food, water and medicine to last at least three days as well as batteries, blankets, flashlights, a first aid kit, rubber boots and gloves and a weather radio or other battery operated radio.

After flood waters recede, residents should stay tuned to local news for updated information on road conditions and ensure water is safe for consumption. Residents should avoid flood waters and disaster areas.

West Hempfield Township

Officials in West Hempfield Township have urged residents to prepare ahead of the storm, avoid driving through flooded streets and prepare to evacuate if they live in a low-lying or flood-prone area.

The township also announced that trash collection will begin an hour earlier on Wednesday.

Significant rain event, Tuesday night -Thursday morning. Chance of 5"+ of rainfall. Significant flooding is expected. If you live in a low lying area or a flood prone area, please prepare now. Please plan to evacuate. Please have a family plan in place. — West Hempfield Twp (@WHempfieldTwp) August 31, 2021

TRASH COLLECTION WILL START ONE HOUR EARLY ON WEDNESDAY, 9-1-2021, IN ANTICIPATION OF AFTERNOON FLOODING. — West Hempfield Twp (@WHempfieldTwp) August 31, 2021

Please do not attempt to drive through flooded streets. Yes, you might make it, but then again, you might not! Assume the water is deeper than you think and be safe! — West Hempfield Twp (@WHempfieldTwp) August 31, 2021

This is a developing news story and will be updated as additional information is gathered.