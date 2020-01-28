At least three vehicles have significant damage after one caught fire at Park City Center, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the parking lot near J.C. Penney on the Harrisburg Pike side, around noon on Tuesday.
The fire started in the engine compartment of one of the vehicles and spread to two others that were parked near by, according to Lancaster city battalion chief Fred Lenhart.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, Lenhart said.
It took about 300 gallons of water to put the flames out, Lenhart said.