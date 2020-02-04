First responders are on scene at a crash on Route 30 near the New Holland Pike exit. 

The call was dispatched at 8:08 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Initial reports say a driver was going the wrong way.

Three patients were taken to the hospital, according to dispatch reports. One person was trapped in a vehicle but has been removed.

Information on that person’s status was initially unavailable. This story will be updated.

Traffic is backed up on Route 30 from the Fruitville Pike exit to the Greenfield exit, according to 511PA.

East Lampeter Police say that Route 30 East will be closed at Route 222 until further notice.

This story will be updated.

