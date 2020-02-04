First responders are on scene at a crash on Route 30 near the New Holland Pike exit.
The call was dispatched at 8:08 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Initial reports say a driver was going the wrong way.
Incident Commander reports Route 30 East will be closed form Route 222 to Route 23 for at least 2 hours. There were 11 vehicles involved. https://t.co/M7GEUUumEe— Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) February 4, 2020
Injury crash on 30 EB after 222#LancasterCounty pic.twitter.com/NAOtla1bkz— TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) February 4, 2020
Update - the accident scene spans Route 30 Eastbound in Manheim Township between Route 222 & Route 23. Number of vehicles still being assessed. https://t.co/KOiRxqX1Lj— Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) February 4, 2020
⚠️ALERT⚠️County Emergency Ops/911 Reports multiple vehicle accidents along Route 30 between Lititz Pk & Route 340 due to a wrong way driver. Units responding to assess and triage injuries. Route 30 eastbound is closed. Will update as information becomes available.— Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) February 4, 2020
Three patients were taken to the hospital, according to dispatch reports. One person was trapped in a vehicle but has been removed.
Information on that person’s status was initially unavailable. This story will be updated.
Traffic is backed up on Route 30 from the Fruitville Pike exit to the Greenfield exit, according to 511PA.
Accidents cause traffic problems on Rt 30 https://t.co/EDgw2nep8m— Ｓｐｅｃｔｏｌｕｘ (@DanMarschkaLNP) February 4, 2020
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between US 222 and US 322. All lanes closed.— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 4, 2020
East Lampeter Police say that Route 30 East will be closed at Route 222 until further notice.
This story will be updated.