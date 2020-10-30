At least six vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 30 westbound, according to Manheim Township police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m., near Walnut Street, between East Lampeter and Manheim townships.

Police didn't report any injuries but said the crash is affecting traffic and motorists should plan extra travel time.

Traffic heading west is currently stop-and-go and is backed up almost to Route 340, according to 511pa.com.

