A multiple vehicle crash closed down a section of Route 283 southbound Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. near Spooky Nook Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino tweeted out. No injuries were reported.
Traffic is stop-and-go from Spooky Nook Road to Landisville Road, according to 511pa.com.
More Lancaster County news:
Pennsylvania’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests — jumped from 6.9% last week to 9.6%, state health depart…