A multiple vehicle crash closed down a section of Route 283 southbound Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. near Spooky Nook Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino tweeted out. No injuries were reported.

Traffic is stop-and-go from Spooky Nook Road to Landisville Road, according to 511pa.com.

