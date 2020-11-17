A multiple vehicle crash closed down a section of Route 283 southbound Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in Rapho Township around 7:50 a.m. after a report of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Shortly after, police were notified that the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had been involved in a crash -- the wrong way vehicle, operated by an Elizabethtown woman, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, police said.

Officers from Manheim Borough and East Hempfield Township police departments determined that six vehicles were involved in the incident due to a chain reaction following the initial crash.

The wrong way driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a medical condition, police said, which they said might have contributed to the crash.

No injuries related to the crash were reported.

