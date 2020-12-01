Multiple shots were fired into an occupied home in Columbia on Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:36 p.m. near 8th and Houston streets, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five rounds fired into the house, police said.

No one in the house was injured, police said. Police did not indicate how many people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Two people wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up ran from the scene to the 800 block of Houston Street and then to 9th Street, according to police.

Police ask anyone who lives in the area that has a surveillance camera system to review their footage starting around 6:33 p.m.

Police said it isn't clear why this house was targeted, and are asking the public for help in identifying the two shooters.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through CrimeWatch or by calling police at 717-684-7735.

