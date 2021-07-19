Multiple shooters may have been involved in a downtown shooting earlier this month that left four people injured, according to Lancaster city police.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Orange Street at 2:13 a.m. on July 3, shortly after nearby Catalina’s Sports Bar and Grille closed, police said in a news release. Police say there was some sort of disturbance before the shots were fired.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting and believe there may have been more than one person firing shots, police said. Officers found multiple shell casings in the street.

The shooting injured three men and a woman, all of whom have since been released from a hospital, according to the news release. It is unclear if the victims were intended targets of the shooters or if they were mistakenly struck by gunfire intended for someone else.

Investigators with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Violent Crime Unit have interviewed “numerous” witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from nearby cameras, though no one has been arrested in relation to the incident, police said.

Police believe dozens of people were outside the bar at the time of the shooting on the sidewalk or on the nearby street, some of whom could have been eyewitnesses who could help identify the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unity at 717-735-3300 or the Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1912. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com or by texting a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.

Catalina’s has begun the process of selling its liquor license since the shooting, the bar’s manager said.