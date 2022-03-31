Multiple police officers were shot Thursday afternoon in neighboring Lebanon County, according to a WGAL report.

The officers were shot about 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon city, according to the report.

Three injured people were transported to hospitals for treatment, according to the report, which notes that the extent of their injuries and conditions are unknown.

No other information is immediately available, according to the report.

A Lebanon County emergency dispatcher said shortly before 6 p.m. that she could not provide any information or confirm the incident.

She said authorities plan to hold a news conference sometime in the near future at the local courthouse, though she could not give a specific time.

State police are assisting with an investigation, according to ABC27.