Editor's note: An early version of this story said that one person was shot. Since then, police clarified that multiple people were shot.

Multiple people were shot overnight on the Motor Lodge property in East Lampeter Township, according to East Lampeter Township police.

At 1:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the property at 1722 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Police said that there were several shots fired "resulting in multiple victims."

Victims are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Lampeter police detective Chris Jones, at 717-291-4676 or submit a tip online, via CrimeWatch.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: