Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 222 in Manheim Township on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. between Landis Valley and Eden Road, according to Manheim Township police. Route 222 was closed in both directions until 11:50 p.m.

Five people were injured in the crash, according to media reports. The severity of the injuries is unknown.

Manheim Township police are still investigating the crash.