As many as three people were injured and a portion of eastbound Route 283 in East Hempfield Township was shut down after a series of crashes there Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

An initial two-vehicle crash took place at the Landisville Road overpass near mile marker 23.6 at 2:36 p.m., the supervisor said. Two people were injured in that collision, though it was not clear if anyone was transported to a hospital.

A dispatch report stated one vehicle was on its side in that collision.

In the backlog of traffic created by that crash, a second collision occurred just before the Salunga exit onto Spooky Nook Road near mile marker 22.1, the supervisor said. No one was injured in that collision.

One person was reported to have been injured in a third crash that took place somewhere in between the other two collisions, the supervisor said.

Emergency crews diverted traffic off of eastbound Route 283 onto the Salunga exit at Spooky Nook Road.