As many as four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Lititz Pike on Tuesday night, and the road was temporarily shut down, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The crash took place on a bridge over the Amtrak railroad tracks leading into Lancaster City just before 8:28 p.m., the supervisor said.

As many as four people were injured in the crash, though the supervisor was unsure as to the seriousness of the injuries.

Lititz Pike was closed off from McGovern Avenue to Keller Avenue, the supervisor said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.