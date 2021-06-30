A multi-vehicle crash in Warwick Township left multiple people injured on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Four or five vehicles crashed at Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501) and West Lexington Road, north of Lititz near the Elizabeth Township border, at 5:24 p.m., the supervisor said.

At least three people needed first responders to remove them from the vehicles, according to dispatch reports.

The supervisor was unsure of exactly how many people were injured.