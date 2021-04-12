A vehicle struck a pole in Little Britain Township on Monday evening and began smoking, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred on Nottingham Road and King Pen Road at 5:14 p.m., according to the supervisor.

There were two people in the vehicle both of whom potentially sustained possible injuries, according to the supervisor. The extent of these injuries was unknown.

Nottingham Road was blocked off temporarily, as there is a pole hanging over the roadway.