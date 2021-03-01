At least five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Leacock Township on Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Initial dispatch reports indicated that two sedans and an SUV crashed into each other at East Newport Road and Queen Road just before 4:41 p.m., the supervisor said.

Five injuries were reported in the crash, though the supervisor was unsure of the severity of the injuries.

The supervisor was unsure if anyone was transported to the hospital.

Traffic is expected to be diverted from the intersection, the supervisor said.