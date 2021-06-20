A two-vehicle crash in Drumore Township late Sunday morning left multiple people injured, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two vehicles crashed into each other in the 1100 block of Holtwood Road (Route 372, about 1.5 miles off of Lancaster Pike south of Willow Street, at 11:55 a.m., the supervisor said.

Two or three people were reported to have been injured in the crash, with two people trapped inside their vehicles, the supervisor said. A helicopter was placed on standby in case any patients need to be flown to a hospital due to the distance of the crash from medical care.

Both patients were successfully freed from the vehicles, according to dispatch reports.

The entire 1100 block of Holtwood Road was shut down between Penny Road and Susquehanna Drive.