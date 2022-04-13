Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Bart Township intersection Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicles collided at Noble Road and Georgetown Road (Route 896), about four miles south of Christiana, shortly before 4 p.m., the supervisor said.

Emergency responders arrived to find one person still trapped inside one of the vehicles and began extrication.

Six ambulances were called to the scene, including several from nearby Chester County. A helicopter was also called to the scene but was later canceled.

The supervisor said multiple people were injured in the crash but was unsure how many people were treated for injuries. A dispatch report stated a total of four people were injured.

Traffic police shut down a stretch of Route 896, the supervisor said.

Bart Township Fire Company Chief Travis Hoover did not have any information to share about the incident around 4:30 p.m.