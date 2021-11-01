At least three people were seriously injured in a crash in Bart Township on Monday morning, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred at Valley and Vintage roads sometime before 10:47 a.m., a supervisor said.

The supervisor declined to say how many people were injured in the collision., though a dispatch report stated three people were injured, with some being trapped in the vehicle and others being ejected.

A representative with state police, which responded to the crash, could not immediately share any information about the incident.