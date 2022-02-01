At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer along a Drumore Township highway Tuesday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred near a gas station in the 1200 block of Lancaster Pike (Route 272), south of Buck, at 7:28 p.m., the supervisor said. The gas station is near the intersection of Route 272 and Silver Spring and Scotland roads.

Six vehicles, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash. Several of the vehicles appeared to have been parked at the gas station when they were struck.

A person inside one of the struck vehicles was mechanically extracted while still conscious, according to a dispatch report.