Multiple people were injured after a trampoline collapsed in Manor Township on Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The trampoline collapsed in the 200 block of Donnerville Road, near Weaver and Habecker Church roads, at 12:26 p.m., the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure how many people were injured. A dispatch report stated there were five injuries, at least one of them serious.

At least five ambulances were called to the scene, as well as several fire engines.