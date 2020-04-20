A large trash fire in Penn Township sent billows of black smoke across Lancaster County Monday morning.

The fire, located at Kreider's Farm's main facility on Indian Village Road around 9 a.m., began as a small trash fire but jumped onto nearby manure belts which caused a larger fire and thick, black smoke to quickly spread, Manheim Fire Chief Andrew Kirchner said.

"It looked bigger than what it was," Kirchner said.

While he didn't have an exact estimate, Kirchner said the fire caused a "substantial loss." No injuries were reported.

By 11:30 a.m., units had cleared the scene, Kirchner said.

Manheim Fire Company, Lititz Fire Company, East Petersburg Fire Company and Penryn Fire Company all responded to the fire, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.