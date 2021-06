At least seven fire engines responded to a house fire in Leacock Township Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., a dwelling fire was reported on the 200 block of Mascot Road.

Crews arrived to find a fire in a garage spreading to the home, according to communications heard on the county's live radio system.

A representative with Lancaster County-wide Communications could not be reached.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.