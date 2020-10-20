Update: The crashes have been cleared and traffic is back to normal as of 10:30 a.m.

A crash involving multiple vehicles closed down a section of Route 283 westbound early Tuesday morning.

At least one person was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, according Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch. The severity of the injuries is unknown.

The crash happened around 5:22 a.m. near the Landisville exit in East Hempfield Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

All lanes of traffic were closed heading westbound, beginning near Rohrerstown Road to State Road. Emergency crews reopened both lanes around 7:20 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications

Shortly after lanes began to reopen, at 7:51 a.m., another crash involving multiple vehicles happened in the eastbound lane, according to LCWC.

The crash had multiple injuries, according to LCWC dispatch.

Traffic heading eastbound is stopped from Rohrerstown Road to Route 72, according to 511pa.com.

