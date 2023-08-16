A multi-vehicle crash on Route 340 in Leacock Township left 13 people injured Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 3000 block of Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash in front of the Amish Experience, a guided tour of Amish life and culture.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said two SUVs and a car were involved in the crash. Thirteen people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and three were transported to a local hospital.

Police closed Route 340 between North Harvest Road and Old Leacock Road, but the road has since reopened.