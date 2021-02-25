Police logo

A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed down a section of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township. 

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Route 30 east near Eastbrook Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Route 30 eastbound is closed from Hartman Bridge Road to South Cherry Lane, according to 511pa.com. 

A school bus was involved in the crash, along with two other vehicles, WGAL reported. No students were on the bus. 

Police are blaming sun glare for the crash, according to WGAL. 

Traffic is also backed up in the westbound lane between Hartman Bridge Road and South Cherry Lane, 511pa.com says. 

