Four people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Lititz Pike on Tuesday night, and the road was temporarily shut down.

The crash took place on a bridge over the Amtrak railroad tracks leading into Lancaster City just before 8:28 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Manheim Township police said Wednesday a car traveling southbound on Lititz Pike entered the northbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on while traversing the bridge.

All occupants in both vehicles sustained serious to life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Lititz Pike was closed off from McGovern Avenue to Keller Avenue at the time of the crash. Police closed the road again Wednesday to conduct a crash reconstruction.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.