A crash involving a motorcycle closed a road earlier in East Lampeter Township Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Route 340 (Old Philadelphia Pike) and Chateau Hill, according to dispatch. The motorcyclist was injured but the extent of their injuries is not known.

All lanes were closed in both directions between Michigan Avenue and Greenfield Road for numerous hours after the crash, according to 511PA. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now re-opened.