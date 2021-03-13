Traffic along Route 222 in West Earl Township was disrupted Saturday afternoon following a multi-vehicle pileup, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A pick-up truck and three or four other cars were involved in a crash along Route 222 northbound between Cocalico Creek and Stone Quarry Road at around 2:58 p.m., the supervisor said. The vehicles were blocking the rightmost lane of northbound traffic on Route 222 near mile marker 35.2.

At least one person sustained an arm injury in the crash, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure how serious the injury was.