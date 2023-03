A road is closed on Route 322 after a multi-vehicle crash leaves at least one injured.

Emergency crews were dispatched to W. 28th Division Highway and Pumping Station Rd. around 11 a.m. for reports of a crash.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County Wide Communications said the road is closed at Route 322 at Boyd St. At least one person was injured and transported to a local hospital.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.