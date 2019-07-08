A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 283 westbound in Lancaster County on Monday afternoon.
The crash happened in East Hempfield Township near the exit for Route 741, Millersville/East Petersburg. Minor injuries were reported.
All lanes were closed between the Millersville/East Petersburg exit and the Landisville exit for Route 722 as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday, according to 511pa.com.
As of 4:45 p.m., one lane was reopened on Route 283 westbound.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on PA 283 westbound at PA 741. There is a lane restriction.— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) July 8, 2019