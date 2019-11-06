A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 222 southbound near Reamstown just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The crash happened between the turnpike exit at Denver and the Ephrata exit, a mile south of the turnpike exit.
Both lanes were still closed as of 2:15 p.m., but traffic was moving slowly around the crash on the shoulder.
Traffic northbound was moving slowly. The area is just north of the construction zone.
Cars are being directed off at Colonel Howard Boulevard to Route 272 south.
UPDATE: Crash on US 222 southbound between Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76/PA 272 and Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76/PA 272. All lanes closed.— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 6, 2019
PennDOT also issued a traffic alert for the I-76 at the Reading turnpike interchange regarding the crash, but by 2 p.m., traffic was no longer affected.
UPDATE: Turnpike Traffic Alert on I-76 PA Turnpike all directions between Exit 286 - US 222/To PA 272 and Exit 286 - US 222/To PA 272 affecting no lanes— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 6, 2019
You can check Lancaster County traffic cameras and maps here.
For more Lancaster County news: