A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 222 southbound near Reamstown just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 6. 

The crash happened between the turnpike exit at Denver and the Ephrata exit, a mile south of the turnpike exit.

All southbound lanes were closed as of 12:45 p.m. 

Traffic northbound was moving slowly. The area is just north of the construction zone. 

Cars are being directed off at Colonel Howard Boulevard to Route 272 south.

PennDOT also issued a traffic alert for the I-76 at the Reading turnpike interchange regarding the crash. Turnpike traffic in both lanes is affected.  

This story will be updated.

You can check Lancaster County traffic cameras and maps here. 

