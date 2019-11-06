A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 222 southbound near Reamstown just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The crash happened between the turnpike exit at Denver and the Ephrata exit, a mile south of the turnpike exit.
All southbound lanes were closed as of 12:45 p.m.
Traffic northbound was moving slowly. The area is just north of the construction zone.
Cars are being directed off at Colonel Howard Boulevard to Route 272 south.
UPDATE: Crash on US 222 southbound between Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76/PA 272 and Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76/PA 272. All lanes closed.— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 6, 2019
PennDOT also issued a traffic alert for the I-76 at the Reading turnpike interchange regarding the crash. Turnpike traffic in both lanes is affected.
Turnpike Traffic Alert on I-76 PA Turnpike all directions between Exit 286 - US 222/To PA 272 and Exit 286 - US 222/To PA 272 affecting no lanes— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 6, 2019
This story will be updated.
You can check Lancaster County traffic cameras and maps here.
For more Lancaster County news: