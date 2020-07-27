Update: A multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township has been cleared according to PennDOT's 511PA.

CLEARED: Incident cleared on US 30 westbound at PA 23. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) July 27, 2020

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County, according to PennDOT’s 511PA webpage.

The crash also involved a tractor-trailer, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The crash in East Lampeter Township was reported online by PennDOT officials about 8:48 a.m. Monday, when they announced that the highway’s westbound lane would be closed between its Greenfield Road exit and Exit 23 (Walnut Street).

Multi vehicle crash on US 30 westbound at PA 23. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) July 27, 2020

