A multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic at the intersection of Route 30 and 23 eastbound, backing traffic up to Fruitville Pike.

A dispatcher with Lancaster County Wide Communications said emergency teams were sent to a three-vehicle crash reported at 7:38 a.m. on the intersection at the Walnut Street exit ramp near the Lancaster Country Club in Manheim Township. The dispatcher said a medical team was examining one person for injuries.

There was a lane closed at the intersection slowing passing traffic. The crash and traffic have cleared.