A city art venue is hosting a public meeting to discuss changing the trajectory of the public art project planned for Ewell Plaza.

Mulberry Art Studios, 19-21 N. Mulberry St. will convene the meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, to discuss the project "and try to come up with a better way to celebrate our historic and wonderful thriving art community."

The project in question is the installation proposed on the facade of the 360-space parking garage that the Lancaster Parking Authority plans to build starting next year on Ewell Plaza's east side.

The city's Public Art Advisory Board approved a concept developed by R&R Studios of Miami. There has been considerable criticism of both the design and the process of selecting R&R.

Earlier this month, City Council agreed to allow the project to move forward, on condition that R&R complete an extensive public and stakeholder engagement process as it develops its final design.

As Mulberry Art Studios' announcement notes, $600,000 is the largest budget to date for a public art project in Lancaster.

City public art manager Jo Davis has said no local artists meet the necessary qualifications for the project.

At council's Nov. 12 meeting, Mulberry Art Studios' owner April Koppenhaver said she was offended by that statement.

Lancaster's artists "are unique and extremely talented," she said.