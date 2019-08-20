Hot, muggy day ahead for Lancaster County

Temperatures will be in the low-90s today, with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

 AccuWeather

Tuesday’s high will be 91, with temps peaking around 3 p.m., and tonight’s low will be 72.

Showers and thunderstorms could hit Lancaster County this afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wednesday will be another hot day, with temps expected to reach 92, with a 40% chance of rain.

Temperatures will begin to drop off later in the week, going back into the 80s on Thursday and falling into the 70s over the weekend.