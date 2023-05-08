Constellation Energy Generation's Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility will sound its sirens Thursday morning as part of a test of the system.

The warning system is set up to be used in the event of an emergency at the facility along the Susquehanna River in Drumore Township.

During the test, scheduled for approximately 10 a.m., a brief tone will sound, followed by the words "This is a test, this is a test." The test will last approximately two minutes. No action by the public or any county or local emergency organization is necessary during the test.

The system is designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run.

In the event of a real emergency, a tone would sound, followed by the words, "This is an emergency, please move to higher ground, this is an emergency, please move to higher ground."