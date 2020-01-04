Muddy Run Recreation Park will hold its annual deer count on Sunday, Jan. 12.
Those who want to participate in the annual count at the 800-acre park owned by Exelon in Martic and Drumore townships should meet at the Muddy Run Snack Bar at 12:30 p.m.
Park officials coordinate the count every year to assess the size of the deer herd within the park's fenced acreage.
According to park manager Dave Byers, the herd has held between 400 and 500 the past several years.
Volunteers help with the count by walking through the park and counting the deer they see.
The count is held rain or shine, and volunteers can expect to walk about two hours over level, but wooded, ground.