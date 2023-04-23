Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a statement Buck Motorsports made on its Facebook page.

A mud truck driver at Buck Motorsports Park left the pit and hit an official with Wicked North Mega Truck Series on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Buck Motorsports Park in Providence Township at 5:28 p.m. for a report of a person hit by a truck.

The person was taken to a hospital with injuries, a dispatcher told a report Sunday evening. Buck Motorsports identified the person as a Wicked North Mega Truck Series official in a Facebook post, and that the person is in stable condition at Lancaster General Hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police and management with Buck Motorsports Park continue to investigate.

"Buck Motorsports strives to make the safety of its spectators, our competitors and their crew our number 1 priority and will continue to do so," Buck Motorsports' post said. "We ask everyone please keep the Wicked North Official, his peers as well as his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time."