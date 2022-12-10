Millersville University will confer 475 diplomas Sunday at its first in-person December graduation ceremony since 2019, kicking off the winter graduation season that will also see 147 students graduate from Lancaster Bible College.

MU’s ceremony Sunday at 2 p.m. in Pucillo Gymnasium, 105 Pucillo Drive, will feature ‘82 alum Brent Frey. Frey is the former director of Worldwide Education Leadership and Learning at Apple Inc.

And, for the first time in more than a decade, MU’s winter commencement ceremony will include not only undergraduate students but those who completed master’s and doctoral degrees. Before this year, students who completed graduate coursework by the end of the fall semester were asked to come back for the spring graduation ceremony but many didn’t return, university spokesperson Kelsey Madas wrote in an email.

At MU’s graduation, two associate, 97 Bachelor of Art, three Bachelor of Design, two Bachelor of Fine Art, 140 Bachelor of Science, 71 Bachelor of Science in education and 35 Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees are expected to be conferred. An additional 123 students are expected to receive their master’s degrees and two will receive a doctorate in education.

Those without tickets can view a ceremony livestream at the Winter Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 60 W. Cottage Ave. in Millersville.

Continuing the winter graduation season, Lancaster Bible College is planning a ceremony at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 in its Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road in Manheim Township

Lee DeRemer, former executive vice president of LBC, is slated to be the college’s commencement speaker. DeRemer, who first joined LBC as vice president of people and culture in 2018, retired in May.

In all, 94 students are earning bachelor's degrees, 31 will receive master’s degrees, 15 will earn associate degrees, six will take part in a doctoral hooding ceremony to mark the completion of their doctorate or Doctor of Ministry degrees, and one graduate will earn a certificate.

An awards ceremony is scheduled the night before graduation.